Cameron Green agrees that in the 'heat of the moment' he felt Gill's catch was fair

Shubman Gill's caught by Cameron Green triggered a lot of debate among cricket experts and fans on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship final. A large segment of the crowd at the Oval broke into chants calling the decision of the third empire "cheat".

Gill was dismissed at 18 in the eighth over at the long ball from Scott Boland. Green who was standing at the gully took the catch with a dive on his left but when the camera zoomed it was seen that he didn't have complete control over the ball and the base of the ball touched the turf.

"At the time I definitely thought I caught it," Green said. "I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed", he said.

A focused Virat Kohli stood between Australia and World Test Championship mace as India require another 280 runs to create history on what promises to be an intriguing final day of the summit clash. Kohli was batting on 44 off 60 balls and had Ajinkya Rahane (20 batting) for the company during a stand of 71 for the fourth wicket as India ended the fourth day on 164 for 3 in pursuit of a world record chase of 444.

Having been set a mammoth target, India lost Shubman Gill (18 off 19) to a contentious catch before skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47) brought about their own downfall to make it 93 for three in 31st over. Australia had declared their second innings at 270 for 8 midway into the afternoon session after an unbeaten 66 from Alex Carey.