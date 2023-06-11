Cameron Green agrees that in the 'heat of the moment' he felt Gill's catch was fair

Shubman Gill's caught by Cameron Green triggered a lot of debate among cricket experts and fans on the Day 4 of the World Test Championship final. A large segment of the crowd at the Oval broke into chants calling the decision of the third empire "cheat".

Unlucky Shubman Gill.It should've been Not Out. pic.twitter.com/CSxFzB1xc0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

During the post-match presentation when asked by the reporter, Green sounded unsure of the third empire decision but didn't deny the result as well. "At the time I definitely thought I caught it," Green said. "I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed", he said.