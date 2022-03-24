BYJU's signs on as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Edtech unicorn BYJU's, which offers online education to all age groups, has been named an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar later this year. “We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the Bengaluru based firm said on Twitter on Thursday, adding that it would make the company the first edtech brand to sponsor the prestigious soccer event globally.

At present, Byju’s sponsors the Indian cricket team, but this would be its first foray into football. The company did not reveal the financial details of the agreement. The announcement comes after the football governing body announced a sponsorship agreement with Singapore-based Crypto.com for the World Cup. Crypto.com will be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform for the showpiece soccer event, which will be held between November 21 and December 18 in Qatar.

Speaking on the development, Byju’s founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said sports unite people across the world together. "It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport," Raveendran said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Byju’s will now have access to the World Cup 2022 marks, emblem and assets. The edtech will be able to run unique promotions that will help it to connect with football fans around the globe. “We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju’s, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” Kay Madati, FIFA’s chief commercial officer, said.