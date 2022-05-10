Bumrah bounces back! What does it mean for team India in upcoming tournaments?

Bowler Jasprit Bumrah's searing pace earned him a 5-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Monday. While it was not enough to get the former IPL champions a victory, the five-wicket haul reminded the Indian selectors and the world of Bumrah’s importance as India aims to salvage their pride at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

In the early games of the IPL 2022 , Jasprit Bumrah did not have a good run as he took only 5 wickets in 9 games and went wicket-less in several of those. These numbers were low according to his standards and became a major concern for the Mumbai Indians as they became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs in the IPL 2022. His poor form also raised concerns regarding India’s campaign in the upcoming World T20. However, Bumrah on Monday reminded everyone just how good he is at the IPL and what it means to the Indian team.

“I know there is a lot of noise outside that goes on but it doesn’t really affect me. Because I am not a person who judges my performance on what others think or what the experts are saying or whatever people want to say,” Bumrah said at the post-match press conference of MI vs KKR.

The pace bowler had superb figures of 5/10 from four overs for Mumbai Indians in the match and now the right-arm pacer has taken 10 wickets in the tournament. With the ICC T20 World Cup being just six months away, the recent comeback by Bumrah can be good news for team India as in the previous T20 World cup, the team hadn’t been effective with its bowling attack.

Former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Harbhajan Singh have said that Bumrah and emerging pacer Umran Mallik should be paired for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Umran Malik, the speedster from Jammu and Kashmir has also picked up a five-wicket haul and bowled the fastest ball of the season with a 157 Kmph delivery. He is yet to be capped but the chatter is strong regarding his selection in the World T20 squad. If Bumrah continues his recent form, the pace duo can prove to be a lethal weapon for India at the world stage.

Several cricketing legends like Ravi Shastri and Yujraj Singh commended Bumrah’s performance and reminded that his class is permanent. Earlier, former Sri Lankan cricketer, Mahela Jayawardene picked Bumrah in his top 5 for dream T20 team. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also named Bumrah amongst the top 2 Asian cricketers.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 Purple Cap: Hasaranga closes gap with Chahal

Bumrah’s figures were the second-best in a losing side in IPL history, after Australian Spinner, Adam Zampa who took 6/19 for Rising Pune Supergiants way back in 2016.

The IPL has given the Indian selectors a lot to think about for the upcoming World T20. Many Indian players like Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer have performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far while Rishabh Pant has been good too. On the other hand, veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been underperforming.

Another potential pick, Yuzvendra Chahal, is currently the holder of the purple cap with the most wickets in the tournament and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also in the mix. There is also chatter about the experienced seamer T Natarajan and emerging pacer Umran Mallik who has impressed many with his blistering pace.