Bumrah back to No.1 in latest ICC ODI Player Rankings

Following his career-best of 6/19 against England in the first one-day international, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has become the no.1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.

Bumrah picked the wickets of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse at Kennington Oval in London in a fine display of fast bowling. England were bowled out on 110 and India chased down the total in just 18.4 overs to go one up in the three-match ODI series. Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Match.

With 718 rating points, Bumrah has gone past New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult to be at the top of the ICC men's ODI Bowling Rankings chart.

Bumrah, who has been No. 1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No. 1 in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking. Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31 and playing his role in skittling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs. Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In batting chart, captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out helped India chase down the target in just 18.4 overs, while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31. In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up one place to 19th), New Zealand's Tom Latham (up one place to 21st) and Ireland's Harry Tector (up 10 places to 34th) are the others to move up the ODI rankings for batters, while Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan (up two places to sixth) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (re-entered at 18th) are the other notable gainers among bowlers. In the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his valiant 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England. Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th), Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) also progressed.

