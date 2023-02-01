Budget 2023 | Sports allocation at historic high ahead of Paris Olympics

Budget 2023 | The sum of Rs 3397.32 crore, a gigantic increase of over Rs 300 crore over the previous financial year, is the maximum amount reserved for the sports sector in the India’s budget history. Neeraj Sharma and co may have had something to do with this.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2023 proposal on Wednesday, February 1, said the sports sector will receive its highest-ever allocation of Rs 3397.32 crore — a gigantic increase of over Rs 300 crore over the previous financial year. This comes as a big boost for sports in India ahead of this year's Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
This is the maximum allocated to the sports sector in the India’s budget history.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) received a funding of Rs 785.52 crore in this year's sports budget, an increase of Rs 132.52 crore from the previous year. Meanwhile, Khelo India received a record budget of Rs 1,045.00 crore this year.
It is evident that the government is more willing than ever to make long-term investments in sports because of the type of growth and advancement that Indian athletes have demonstrated over the past several years in both involvement and results across disciplines.
In the last four years, the Indian government has increased its allocation of funds to the sports sector, with a focus on promoting sports and wellness, and supporting young talent at the grassroots level.
Government programme initiatives like Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, and Target Podium Scheme aim to provide training and facilities to young athletes, helping them pursue sports and represent India on the international stage.
A look at the past sports budgets
Year
Total (In cr)
2023-24
Rs 3397.32
2022-23
Rs 3062.60
2021-22
Rs 2757.02 (revised)
2020-21
Rs 2826.92
2019-20
Rs 2776.92 (revised)
