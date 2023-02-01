Budget 2023 | Game on for Khelo India; grassroots scheme gets Rs 1045 crore

Khelo India has been making great strides in improving India's sports culture by providing opportunities for young and talented sportspersons to showcase their skills, with even established names like runner Dutee Chand associating with it.

The central government on Wednesday, February 1, made the highest-ever allocation of Rs 3,397.32 crore for sports in the country as part of the Union Budget 2023, with the Khelo India scheme receiving the maximum chunk of the money.

Khelo India, a scheme launched by the Indian government in 2017 and which focuses on revitalising sports at the grassroots level, received an allocation of Rs 1,045 crore.

This is the highest-ever allocation of funds for sports in India’s budgetary history.

In last year's Budget, the government announced an allocation of Rs 974 crore towards the Khelo India. This included funding for the construction of new sports facilities, the upgrading of existing ones and for the promotion of sports in schools and colleges.

Khelo India has been making great strides in improving India's sports culture by providing opportunities for young and talented sportspersons to showcase their skills.

The programme has several verticals aimed at promoting sports in India, from providing support to national, regional, and state sports academies, to promoting sports among persons with disabilities and rural and indigenous/tribal games.

Additionally, the government has established Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) across the country to provide basic facilities for sportspersons with potential.

The scheme is divided into two components:

• Development of sports infrastructure, including the construction of new sports facilities and the upgrading of existing ones.

• Talent identification and development, including the creation of a National Sports Talent Search System, and the establishment of a National Sports Training Centre.

The Khelo India initiative has given rise to several annual national sports competitions such as the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and Khelo India Winter Games.

These games provide a platform for young sportspersons to showcase their skills and compete for medals, representing their states and universities, respectively.

These competitions have attracted some big names in the sports world such as ace sprinter Dutee Chand, archers Parth Salunkhe, and Komalika Bari. The presence of established athletes at these events inspires young and upcoming sportspersons to pursue their dreams and take the first step towards achieving greatness.

The scheme has also led to the creation of new jobs in the sports sector, and has helped in promoting a sports and fitness culture among the youth. The government's efforts through the Khelo India scheme have led to a boost in the country's sports industry, and the benefits are being felt by all sectors of the society.