The action begins on November 21 in Doha and the final match will be played on December 18.

K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook will be part of the opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20, 2022. Jeon Jung-kook, or Jungkook, as he is better known, is the youngest singer of the K-pop mega group BTS. The singer will also be part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” wrote the BTS official handle on the social media platform Twitter. The artist made his way to Doha, Qatar in the last week of October where he was greeted at the airport by fans and authorities.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

It is not yet known whether Jungkook’s other bandmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V will be present in Doha for the opening ceremony or if they will be featured on the official soundtrack for the tournament either. With millions of fans across the world, BTS is one of the most followed and supported musical acts in the world. Fans of the musical group called themselves BTS Army.

Apart from Jungkook, the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack has roped in artists from across the globe. Shakira, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Black Eyed Peas are rumoured to be part of the opening ceremony along with contributing tracks to the official soundtrack for the tournament. Other artists who are expected to perform at the opening ceremony include Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Nora Fatehi and Trinidad Cardona.

Jungkook recently was featured on the hit single "Left and Right" by the American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The song peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.