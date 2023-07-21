Bruno Fernandes replaces Harry Maguire as the new captain of Manchester United ahead of 2023/24 season

The Red Devils endured a tumultuous first campaign under Ten Hag’s tutelage. They brought an end to their trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February. The team also secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League courtesy of their third-place finish in the league standings. However, they suffered several crushing losses during the season, with the most notable of them being the 7-0 drubbing at Anfield against arch-rivals Liverpool in March this year. Fernandes led United in that game.

Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes will replace English centre-back Harry Maguire as the Manchester United captain from the 2023-24 season onwards. Fernandes led United for the bulk of the previous campaign as Maguire failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI under manager Erik Ten Hag. Now, the midfielder takes over the responsibility in a full-time capacity as the defender was deserted of the post earlier this week.

“The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team permanently. As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023-24 season and beyond,” the club’s official statement read.

The 28-year-old joined United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has made 124 appearances in the Premier League so far.

He has notched 44 goals and 33 assists in the top tier of English football and was widely expected to take over the leadership duties once Maguire was shunned from the role. Maguire started only eight games in the league last season for United and he made 16 appearances in total. FIFA World Cup-winning centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the first-choice players in the heart of the backline for the team going forward.