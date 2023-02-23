British soccer commentator John Motson passes away at 77

"10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. John Motson was an ever-present fixture in so many of our lives. He will be sorely missed", tweeted Lucy Frazer.

Legendary British soccer commentator John Motson has passed away at the age of 77, as confirmed by his family in a statement on Thursday. Fondly known as "Motty," Motson had a prolific career in sports broadcasting, covering some of the biggest soccer events around the world.

Motson first appeared on the BBC's flagship soccer highlights program, Match of the Day, in 1971. Over the course of his career, he covered a remarkable 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, and 29 FA Cup finals for the channel, establishing himself as one of the most respected and recognizable commentators in the industry.

The announcement of Motson's passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the soccer world. Many have praised his insightful commentary, distinctive voice, and trademark sheepskin coats, which became a fixture of his on-air persona.

Former England striker and current Match of the Day commentator Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his sadness, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed."

Motson was awarded an OBE in 2001 for his contributions to sports broadcasting. He retired from the BBC in 2018, delivering his final commentary during a match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

In addition to his work in soccer, Motson also had a successful career in sports presenting on BBC Radio 2, having joined the organization on a full-time basis in 1968 after previously working for BBC Radio Sheffield.

The British minister for culture, media and sport, Lucy Frazer, also paid tribute to Motson on Twitter, saying, "10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals. John Motson was an ever-present fixture in so many of our lives. He will be sorely missed."