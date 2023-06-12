Wrestling Federation of India elections: IOA names ex-J&K CJ named as returning officer, sets July 4 date

Wrestlers protest: It remains to be seen if Sports Minister Anurag Thakur delivers his promise to the wrestlers of not allowing current Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's associates to file their nomination for the elections. Just yesterday, Singh held a rally in UP as a show of strength.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday, June 12, appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to conduct the forthcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections "on July 4."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, post his meeting with protesting wrestlers on June 7, had told that WFI elections will be conducted by June 30 but it was evident that this deadline will be difficult to follow because a 21-day notice is required to call the special general meeting (SGM) of the WFI.

The elections can be conducted either at the annual general meeting (AGM) or SGM of the WFI. Thakur had promised the wrestlers that the government will neither allow any of the family members nor associates of current WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to contest WFI elections. Following this and other assurances by Thakur the wrestlers had halted their protest till June 15.

Justice Mittal Kumar was informed by IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey about his appointment, who sought his confirmation for the role.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," wrote Chaubey in the letter to Justice Mittal.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly. We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4." However, as per sources, Justice Mittal Kumar would have the power to finalise the date of the SGM and the elections and he will also be able to decide whether to hold the polls on July 4 or a few days later.

The WFI also has 25 affiliated state units that include union territories Chandigarh and Delhi.

All the 25 state units can send two representatives and each of these representatives shall have one vote. So, these 50 representatives will elect the upcoming WFI president.

According to the WFI constitution, only those representatives can be nominated by the state units who are members of their executive bodies.

It remains to be seen if Thakur delivers his promise to wrestlers of not allowing Singh's associates to file their nomination for the elections.

Singh's son Karan was the vice president of the WFI, before the executive council was dissolved by the government. Karan is also associated with the UP Wrestling Association. Singh's son-in-law Vishal Singh is the president of the Bihar Wrestling Association.

Both of them are eligible to contest as representatives from their respective state bodies.