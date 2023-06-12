Wrestling Federation of India elections: IOA names ex-J&K CJ named as returning officer, sets July 4 date

Wrestlers protest: It remains to be seen if Sports Minister Anurag Thakur delivers his promise to the wrestlers of not allowing current Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's associates to file their nomination for the elections. Just yesterday, Singh held a rally in UP as a show of strength.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday, June 12, appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer to conduct the forthcoming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections "on July 4."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, post his meeting with protesting wrestlers on June 7, had told that WFI elections will be conducted by June 30 but it was evident that this deadline will be difficult to follow because a 21-day notice is required to call the special general meeting (SGM) of the WFI.