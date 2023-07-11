The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police in its chargesheet against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has accused him of multiple instances of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking by several complainants. According to the chargesheet filed last month, one complainant specifically mentioned six locations where she experienced molestation by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The document further stated that based on the gathered evidence, Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" related to sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking.

A total of 21 witnesses have come forward to provide their statements against Singh. Six witnesses have given their statements under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) 164, which is a provision allowing statements to be recorded before a judicial magistrate.