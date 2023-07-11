Brij Bhushan Singh 'liable to be prosecuted, punished for offences' of sexual harassment, molestation: Delhi Police chargesheet 

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police in its chargesheet against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has accused him of multiple instances of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking by several complainants. According to the chargesheet filed last month, one complainant specifically mentioned six locations where she experienced molestation by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The document further stated that based on the gathered evidence, Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" related to sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking.

A total of 21 witnesses have come forward to provide their statements against Singh. Six witnesses have given their statements under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) 164, which is a provision allowing statements to be recorded before a judicial magistrate.

Among the list of witnesses, two have also corroborated the statement of the victim. Chargesheet stated that witnesses in the matter have mentioned that they also saw the physical wrong gesture of the then Wrestling Federation of India president.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "silence" over the sexual harassment charge against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said the government is facing a test from India’s daughters.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked when will Prime Minister Modi expel Singh, who is also the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief, from the BJP and when will he be arrested.

"Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on the issue of sexual harassment against women sportspersons? When will Modi ji expel MP Brij Bhushan Singh from the party? When will Brij Bhushan Singh be arrested? When will the Modi government stop giving protection and patronising Brij Bhushan Singh," Shrinate asked.

"You and your government are facing a test Mr Modi, not from the Opposition but from India’s daughters," the Congress spokesperson said.

Shrinate said women wrestlers had levelled sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh to the oversight committee constituted in January. But the panel ignored those. Not only that, even in the report submitted to the Sports Ministry, the committee remained silent on the allegations, she claimed. Humiliated, the wrestlers went to the Ganges to throw their medals in it. Even then the government did not appeal to them, the Congress leader said.

She claimed that 15 of the 108 people the Delhi police spoke to during the investigation have confirmed the charges of sexual harassment, stalking, threatening and intimidation against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet in Hindi, said that going by law and ethics, a person accused of atrocities against women should be removed from his post, fair investigation should be done, he should be arrested and punished in the court of law.

"But in the BJP government, why is the one accused of atrocities against women players who brought laurels to the country protected and why is the matter being hushed up during investigation? Why is the entire government silent on this matter? Why is the accused still in the BJP and why no action has been taken?" she asked.