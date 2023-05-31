Wrestlers protest: Will hang myself if proven guilty, Brij Bhushan Singh says; Delhi Police reports insufficient evidence of sexual harassment claims

Singh echoed similar sentiments from today and told reporters on Tuesday that if found wrong, then his arrest will also take place.

If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh said on Wednesday regarding the ongoing wrestlers' protest and their allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a public address, Singh told the wrestlers that if they have any evidence, they should present it to the court and that he is ready for any punishment.

The protesting wrestlers on Tuesday announced their decision to submerge their World and Olympic medals in the Ganga River as a sign of protest. However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who sought five days to address their grievances.

Referring to this decision, Singh said on Wednesday, "Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the government hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept."

Top sources in the Delhi Police told ANI on May 31 that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Singh but were filing their report in court within 15 days.

"There is no supportive evidence to prove wrestlers' claim," Delhi Police said.

Singh echoed similar sentiments from today and told reporters on Tuesday that if found wrong, then his arrest will also take place.

"Let the probe happen, it is in the hands of Delhi Police," the BJP MP said.

He had earlier also agreed to a narco test demanded by the wrestlers under the condition that they too get one.

Singh is serving as a Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was one of the prominent names arrested in the demolition of the Babri Masjid case and booked under the anti-terrorism law for harbouring shooters of Dawood Ibrahim's gang. However, he was acquitted from both cases due to a lack of evidence.

He was caught on camera in 2021 for slapping a wrestler on stage during a junior wrestling tournament. In the ongoing sexual exploitation of female wrestlers issue, Delhi Police issued an FIR against him on April 28 after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ | United World Wrestling threatens ban on WFI as wrestlers protest, plans meeting with athletes