Wrestlers protest: Will hang myself if proven guilty, Brij Bhushan Singh says; Delhi Police reports insufficient evidence of sexual harassment claims

Singh echoed similar sentiments from today and told reporters on Tuesday that if found wrong, then his arrest will also take place.

If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh said on Wednesday regarding the ongoing wrestlers' protest and their allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a public address, Singh told the wrestlers that if they have any evidence, they should present it to the court and that he is ready for any punishment.

#WATCH | "If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment," says WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/hfoB7FOhWc — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

The protesting wrestlers on Tuesday announced their decision to submerge their World and Olympic medals in the Ganga River as a sign of protest. However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who sought five days to address their grievances.

Referring to this decision, Singh said on Wednesday, "Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the government hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept."