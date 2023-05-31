English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsWrestlers protest: Will hang myself if proven guilty, Brij Bhushan Singh says; Delhi Police reports insufficient evidence of sexual harassment claims

    Wrestlers protest: Will hang myself if proven guilty, Brij Bhushan Singh says; Delhi Police reports insufficient evidence of sexual harassment claims

    Wrestlers protest: Will hang myself if proven guilty, Brij Bhushan Singh says; Delhi Police reports insufficient evidence of sexual harassment claims
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 3:20:41 PM IST (Updated)

    Singh echoed similar sentiments from today and told reporters on Tuesday that if found wrong, then his arrest will also take place.

    If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself, Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh said on Wednesday regarding the ongoing wrestlers' protest and their allegations of sexual harassment against him. In a public address, Singh told the wrestlers that if they have any evidence, they should present it to the court and that he is ready for any punishment.

    The protesting wrestlers on Tuesday announced their decision to submerge their World and Olympic medals in the Ganga River as a sign of protest. However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait who sought five days to address their grievances.
    Referring to this decision, Singh said on Wednesday, "Immersing your (wrestlers) medals in Ganga won’t make the government hang me. Present your proof to the court, and if they choose to hang me, I will accept."
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X