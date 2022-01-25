Brendan Taylor Spot-Fixing Scandal: Cricketers who made comebacks following fixing bans

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor (35) is facing the possibility of a multi-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for delayed reporting of a spot-fixing approach. The wicket-keeper batsman issued a detailed statement via his Twitter handle on January 24, admitting that he was approached by bookies in India and was blackmailed into being involved in spot-fixing.

In his statement, Taylor denies involvement in any form of match-fixing but says it took him four months to report the interaction to the ICC, which he admits was too long. Taylor revealed that the ICC will be imposing a multi-year ban on his international cricket career but said “I humbly accept this decision and only hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any approaches early”.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

The ban may not necessarily impact Taylor much, considering he announced his retirement last September having played 205 one-day internationals, 34 Tests and 45 T20Is for his country.

However, here’s a look at other former cricketers who made comebacks after being hit with similar bans by the ICC.

Mohammad Amir

In 2010, Pakistan’s Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were banned for accepting bribes for bowling no-balls at specific moments during a Lord’s Test. Amir, who admitted to bowling two no-balls, was handed a five-year playing ban. The bowler, who was only 19 at the time of his conviction, made a return to cricket in 2015 and soon, even worked his way back into the Pakistan national team. He was also his country's leading wicket-taker at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Amir’s comeback didn’t go all according to plan though, as he announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020, claiming he had been treated in a “shabby” manner and “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan team’s management.

Herschelle Gibbs

South African opener Herschelle Gibbs was banned from international cricket for six months for his involvement in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000. Gibbs testified in front of a panel that his then-captain, Hansie Cronje, had approached him with an offer to underperform in a match against India. While Cronje was banned for life, Gibbs, who denied going through with the plan, was handed just a six-month ban. The opener, who was 26 at the time of the ban, soon returned to the international stage and enjoyed a fruitful decade before retiring in 2010.

Ajay Jadeja

The year 2000 also saw Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Sharma, all banned for a match-fixing scandal which rocked Indian cricket. Jadeja, who was 29 years old, was banned for a period of five years which could have easily spelled the end of his career. However the Delhi High Court overturned the ban in January 2003, opening the way for Jadeja to return to both international and domestic cricket. While Jadeja couldn’t force his way back into Team India, he still managed to play for various teams in the domestic circuit, representing Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

Marlon Samuels

The West Indies all-rounder was nabbed by the Nagpur police for passing on information to a bookie during a January 2007 ODI match against India. Samuels was hit with a two-year ban in May 2008 for "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute". He however resurrected his career after serving his ban and even helped deliver global success to the West Indies, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

S Sreesanth

The fiery pacer was banned for life by the BCCI in September 2013 for his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. However in August 2019, a BCCI ombudsman reduced the life ban to 7 years which ended in September 2020. Sreesanth made a quick return to the Kerala Ranji Trophy team but couldn’t make a comeback beyond domestic cricket. He had even registered for IPL 2021, but failed to make the cut in the final list.