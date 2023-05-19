Breaking into ‘Super Shoes’ — the benefits and ethics of carbon-plated racing footwear

Ever since long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge first attempted a sub-two-hour full marathon in 2017 in a pair of carbon-plated running shoes, the world of racing has been dominated by the super shoe.

How do I become faster than my last race? How do I crack my personal best? How do I shave off a few minutes — or even seconds — off my last marathon time? These are a few questions every runner — be they a professional elite athlete or an amateur runner, managing work, home, and everything else — asks themselves,

Many shoe companies have worked towards creating something special that addresses these questions — carbon fibre-plated racing shoes, also known as super shoes. Ever since long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge first attempted a sub-two-hour full marathon in 2017 in a pair of carbon-plated running shoes, the world of racing has been dominated by the super shoe.

Kipchoge clocked 2:00:25, and just missed the sub-two-hour target time, but it was a PR masterstroke for Nike. This attempt at a record showcased the brand’s Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoes, which used a special carbon-fibre plate in the soles. This was aimed at helping runners become 4 percent more efficient than with Nike’s previous fastest marathon shoe, boosting their running economy. From that day till now,, super shoes by different brands battled it out at various major running events across the world.