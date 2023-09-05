BREAKING: BCCI declares Team India squad for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar declared the Indian squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup starting from October 5 in India.

Three players, namely: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are a part of the traveling contingent to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, have missed out of the squad for the World Cup. KL Rahul, who was undergoing rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, has been declared fit and will be a part of the 15-man squad for the quadrennial competition.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav#TeamIndia | #CWC23 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2023

Openers:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

There were no major surprises on this front as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are likely to occupy the two opening spots for Team India in the World Cup. The duo spearheaded the team to a fantastic 10-wicket victory over Nepal in Kandy on Monday. Both the batters have scored double centuries in the ODI format and are well-placed to provide the team strong starts in the competition.

Middle-Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli was a straightforward pick whereas there were certain doubts over both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav's selections. Iyer has only just returned from a back injury that kept him out of cricketing action since March. He was dismissed for 14 runs in his comeback match against Pakistan on Saturday and will have to get some big scores under his belt ahead of the mega tournament. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has by his own admission under performed in 50-overs cricket but the X-factor that he brings to the table has helped him find a place in the squad.

Wicket-Keepers: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan made a cracking statement with his 82-run knock under pressure against Pakistan last week. The southpaw has now recorded four consecutive half-centuries in the ODI format and will potentially battle for a place in the XI with either Rahul or Iyer.

Rahul has seven half-centuries and a ton to his name in 16 innings batting at No. 5 since the start of 2020. He adds balance and tremendous game-awareness to the middle-order, having played the rescue act more than once from that slot in the last few years. However, his form and batting rhythm will be under scanner after a relatively long injury layoff.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel

There are certainly some surprises in this category. Shardul Thakur has edged past pacer Prasidh Krishna to find a place in the 15-man squad owing to his superior batting skills that adds further weight to the lineup at the No. 8 spot. Axar Patel has found a spot in the team owing to similar reasons. Though his skillsets are largely similar to those of Jadeja, Patel could be called up into action when the pitches get slower and if India wishes to play an additional spinner in the later stages of the tournament. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain of the team.

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is the only specialist spinner in the squad. His impressive performances in recent times helped him beat Yuzvendra Chahal and find a spot in the side. His leg-break skills will be of abundant importance for Team India to find regular breakthroughs in the middle-overs.

Fast Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah will be spearheading the bowling unit as Mohammad Siraj will complement him in the playing XI. At No. 4, Siraj is the highest-ranked India pacer in the ICC Men's ODI Bowling rankings. Further, Mohammad Shami is set to represent India for the third consecutive time in an ODI World Cup.

India Squad