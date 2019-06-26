Breakdancing takes step closer to Olympic debut in Paris
Updated : June 26, 2019 04:23 PM IST
Called breaking in Olympic circles, its medal debut was last October at the Buenos Aires Youth Summer Games. The street dance competitions will have 16 athletes in each of the men’s and women’s medal events in Paris.
Paris wants to add four sports to its program, though the other three — skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing — will make Summer Games debuts in Tokyo next year.
