Firm favourites Brazil will clash with a slick Switzerland side in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Stadium 974 in Qatar on Monday, November 28. The clash is a repeat of the 2018 World Cup’s group stage encounter between the two. That game ended in a 1-1 draw. Going down memory lane, Brazil and Switzerland's first World Cup encounter ended in a 2-2 draw in the 1950 World Cup. Both sides are unbeaten against each other at the grandest stage, heading into their third meeting, in which the victor books their Last 16 berth.

Brazil are the veterans and one of the most iconic team in the World Cup, as they have featured in all the editions till now. However, the Canarinho will have to break the curse of not reaching the final this year. After being crowned champions of the world in 2002, Brazil have failed to make it to the finals of the tournament. The farthest they have come is the fourth spot that they took as hosts in 2014.

The Canarinho were undefeated in the qualifying for this edition. They have not lost in the last 16 matches and won their last eight on the trot. In their opening encounter against Serbia, Brazil emerged victorious with a Richarlison brace and a clean sheet for the defense. A debut double for the Tottenham Hotspur striker is sure to boost his morale and add more confidence to his play against the Rossocrociati.

The injury to Neymar has dealt a severe blow to Tite’s side and they will be working anxiously to fill that massive void behind Richarlison. The Canarinho will also be without right-back Danilo, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. It will be interesting to see who Tite picks to operate as the trequartista against Switzerland. He has an option in Fred or could just push Lucas Paqueta ahead and bring in Bruno Guimaraes in midfield alongside Casemiro.

This will be a massive game for Switzerland, who are playing in their 12th World Cup. In the previous 11 editions, the Rossocrociati have only been eliminated in the group stage on four occasions. The side made it to the Round of 16 in three of the last four world cups, making them strong contenders for a spot in the last 16. Breel Embolo’s solitary goal and Yans Sommer’s heroics in goal secured all three points for Switzerland in their opening fixture against Cameroon.

Like their opponents, Switzerland remained unbeaten throughout the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup. They touched the summit of a group that included UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy. The Rossocrociati have lost just one game in their last five, winning all the remaining four. A win and a clean sheet in the opener is sure to have given them the momentum they needed to build on ahead of the clash with five-time winners Brazil.

On the injury front, Murat Yakin has no concerns. Lugano’s attacker Renato Steffen is the only player in doubt ahead of the game. Steffen did not feature in the side against Cameroon, so it will not be a major blow for the Rossocrociati.

Team News: Brazil will be without talisman Neymar and first-choice right-back Danilo. Switzerland’s Renato Steffen remains doubtful for the next game.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Brazil: W - W - W - W - W

Switzerland: W - L - W - W - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 9

Brazil Wins: 3

Switzerland Wins: 2

Draw: 4

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Brazil: 1.50

Switzerland: 6.50

Draw: 4.33

Predicted Line-Ups:

Brazil Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Allison; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius.

Switzerland Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

Predictions

Brazil are just too good a team for the moment to be defeated. Switzerland should score but Brazil will clinch the match 3-1.