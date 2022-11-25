English
    sports News

    Brazil's Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha  Nov 25, 2022 10:54 PM IST (Published)

    "Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," the team's physician said on Friday.

    Neymar and Danilo, the star Brazilian players who suffered injuries in Thursday's opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, will miss Brazil's remaining World Cup group matches against Switzerland and Cameroon, the team's physician said on Friday.

    "Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," he told reporters. "They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."
    Also read: France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury
    Brazil, who took the top spot in Group G, will face Switzerland and Cameroon without their most recognisable player, Neymar, and dependable defender Danilo in their upcoming matches. The team doctor, though, could only confirm that they would miss Switzerland's contest.
    In the second half of Thursday's gruelling match against Serbia, the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered an ankle injury. He cried while on the bench and staggered off the field to the locker room immediately after the game.
    Brazil's difficulties are made worse by the illnesses of winger Antony and midfielder Lucas Paqueta, both of whom may also possibly miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.
    Brazil, which is aiming to win its first World Cup in two decades, is unbeaten in its past 20 opening games with 17 victories.
    Neymar sustained an injury at the 2014 World Cup as well. Playing at home in Brazil, he had to be carried off the field against Colombia in the quarterfinals due to a back injury that ended his campaign. Brazil ultimately suffered a 7-1 semifinal defeat against Germany.
    Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina lock horns with Mexico in a do-or-die encounter
