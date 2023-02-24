Border Gavaskar Trophy | Steve Smith returns as Australia's captain as Pat Cummins set to miss Indore Test

An already struggling Australian team dealt with another blow as captain Pat Cummins is set to miss the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played in Indore. The Test gets underway on March 1.

Cummins returned to Sydney after Australia succumbed to their second successive defeat in the four-Test series.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," Cummins said in a statement adding his mother was "ill and in palliative care"

"I feel I am best being here with my family.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

While Australia are hoping Cummins will be back for the final Test in Ahmedabad from March 9, Steve Smith could end up leading the side in both matches.

Problems are mounting for Australia as experienced opener David Warner is already ruled out for the remainder of the series due to an elbow injury. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who was part of the Test squad, will also not feature for the Indore and the Ahmedabad Test matches owing to his injury. Amid the injury issues of the squad, left-arm off-spinner Ashton Agar, who was selected for the Test matches, has been sent back home mid-way through the series.