Before the start of any hyped Test series, the talk is about player match-ups, who is and isn't in form, what would be the team combination and other such related subjects. However, when a Test series is about to begin in India, the pitch is the centre of attraction. Will it turn square from day one? How many spinners would a team have in its playing XI? Will it offer bounce or no bounce at all? That's all we are getting to hear ahead of tomorrow's big day.

On January 19, 2022, Gujarat were taking on Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy match and needed only 72 runs to win. On any other day, that would be a walk in the park for any team. They were bowled out for 54 to lose by 18 runs. Nine of the 10 wickets went to the spinners, with the other being a run-out.

That's the venue for the first Test between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It comes as no surprise either. After all, India has an enviable record of not having lost a single Test series at home since 2012, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ploy of using rank turners after winning the first Test against England backfired miserably as Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made India's famed "brilliant players of spin" eat humble pie.

While Indian batsmen have been relatively comfortable against pace in the recent past, spin has been their kryptonite. Their recent struggles against Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, or even Shakib Al Hasan on the last tour of Bangladesh is well documented.

Therefore, Nagpur makes for an interesting choice as the venue for the first Test. Just to make things clear, this isn't the same stadium where the infamous 2004 test against Australia was played. This is the new VCA stadium that has been hosting Tests since 2008 and was also the venue of Sourav Ganguly's swansong. The last six Tests played at this stadium have seen India win four of them. The 2014-15 test against South Africa saw the ball turn square right from the onset. Such was the pitch that it was game over in under three days and incurred the wrath of match referee Jeff Crowe, who rated the pitch "poor."

A world T20 game in 2016 saw New Zealand blow India away for 79, defending a paltry 126 with the spin-trio of Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Nathan McCullum snaring nine of the ten wickets to fall. The last Test played here saw India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and register one of their highest Victory margins in test history. Goes without saying, none of the test matches since that draw in 2012 have lasted all five days.

While one may salivate at the prospects of Ashwin and Jadeja bowl in tandem, India's recent record against spin also makes you worry whether the team doesn't end up falling into the ditch they are trying to dig for the Aussies.