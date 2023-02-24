Green's right-arm fast-medium pace bowling and ability to bat in the middle order will lend the team much-needed balance. Unlike India, whose all-rounders (Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin) shone brightly in the first two Tests, Australia played the two matches without a genuine all-rounder.

The struggling Australian Test team has got some hope as the team's premium all-rounder Cameron Green is '100% ready to go' for the Indore Test.

Green missed the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar trophy as he failed to recover from his right index finger. But, Green's injury now seems to be a thing of the past as he is nearing fitness ahead of the third Test that gets underway on March 1.

According to an ESPNCRICINFO article, Green said. "I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot.

If Green becomes match fit, it will be a boost for the Australian team that is struggling to find its key players either fit or unavailable for the Indore Test.

Earlier on Friday, regular captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Indore Test as he will be staying back in Australia to give company to her ailing mother. The team has already lost the services of experienced Test opener David Warner and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the series. Pacer Mitchell Starc also did not play the first two matches of the series due to an injury.

In his last Test appearance, Green picked a five-wicket haul and scored a fifty with an injured hand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against South Africa.

Green is also part of Australia's ODI squad that will face India in a three-match series that follows after the conclusion of the Test matches.