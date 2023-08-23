CNBC TV18
BookMyShow to be the official platform for buying tickets of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

BookMyShow to be the official platform for buying tickets of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

The mega cricket event will begin on October 5 and will run till November 19. The tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be made available in phases.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 7:45:59 PM IST (Published)

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow will be selling the tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, announced on Wednesday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces BookMyShow, India’s premier entertainment destination, as the Ticketing Platform for the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament's commencement scheduled for September 29th, the cricket extravaganza will extend through November 19th, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action from the stadium stands.", BCCI said via a press release.
Also Read: Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023
The tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup will be made available in phases.
The schedule for the sale of the tickets is as follows
24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games
29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games
14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi Finals and Final
The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:
 
25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches
30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad
15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final.
The mega cricket event will begin on October 5 and will run till November 19.
X