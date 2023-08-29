Bookmyshow crashes as the tickets for India's World Cup matches for the mastercard holders go on sale

1 Min Read
Ticket booking website BookMyShow crashed just minutes after the tickets for India's World Cup matches went up for the sale for the Mastercard holders on August 29.
The Mastercard holders were granted an exclusive and privilege, to have the chance o secure tickets for the highly anticipated India matches in the upcoming 2023 World Cup, a day prior to the general public.
According to the ticket-sale schedule released by the International Cricket Council the sale of the tickets for India's matches (warm up games) to be played in Guwhati and Thiruvananthapuram are up for sale on August 30. So for the Mastercard holders those tickets could be bought on August 29.
But the moment the tickets were up for sale the website crashed. As people logged onto BookMyshow for the tickets their screens were flashed with this message.
Although, the website was up and running soon after. but high volume of demand for the World Cup tickets meant that the people were added in a queue and were made to wait for the World Cup tickets. Many users were flashed with the following message:
