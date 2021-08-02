Bollywood vs 'The Real Coach': Just bring some Gold, tweets SRK’s Kabir Khan to women's hockey mentor

After the Indian women’s hockey team defeated the Australian squad 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals on August 2, 'coach Kabir Khan' tweeted a request. Kabir Khan who?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Kabir Khan, the Indian women's hockey team's coach in the 2007 hit Chak De! India. When coach Sjoerd Marijne shared a picture from the team bus after their historic win with the text, "Sorry family, I coming again later," SRK responded with a cheeky tweet.

Sorry family , I coming again later 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

"Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back... for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd November," Khan wrote and signed off as “Ex-Coach Kabir Khan.”

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Chak De!, directed by Shimit Amin, is the story of Kabir Khan, who coaches the women's team to victory in the hockey World Cup, beating Australia in the final match.

Coach Marijne thanked SRK for “all the love and support.” “We will give everything again,” Marijne promised and signed off as “The Real Coach” and added a wink.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

India defeated Australia in the quarter-finals, with the victory goal by the ace drag-flicker, Gurjit Kaur, though a penalty corner on the 22nd minute of the match. The women’s team made history by entering the semi-finals for the first time, the day after the men’s hockey team too qualified for the semi-finals.

India’s women will face Argentina in the semi-final, which is scheduled for August 4. Argentina defeated Germany 3-0 to become the semi-final rival to India. In case the team loses in the semi-finals, the Indian women’s hockey team is guaranteed a chance to compete in a medal match for the bronze.

The women's team's quarter-final win came a day after the Indian men's hockey team also progressed to the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in four decades, cruising past Great Britain 3-1 in their quarter-final fixture. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh were the scorers, with three field goals.

The Indian women's hockey team made their Olympics debut at the 1980 Moscow Games. But they missed out on a medal after a 3-1 defeat to Soviet Union in the final set of round-robin matches.

The team had a string of poor results with four losses and a draw in the group stage at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.