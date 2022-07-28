Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 begins today: Check when and where to watch

One of the biggest sporting events of the world, the Commonwealth Games is set to begin today, July 28. The 21 edition of the Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the City of Birmingham, also called England's heart.

After 10 years since the 2012 Olympics in London, England will be hosting a quadrennial sports spectacle. Over 5,000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth Nations are expected to compete in 20 disciplines including swimming, athletics, gymnastics, boxing, wrestling, badminton, cricket, hockey, basketball and several other sporting events.

The Indian players and athletes will be competing in 19 disciplines out of the 20.

For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, more medals are up for grabs for women athletes compared to their male counterparts. There will be 134 men's medal events and 136 women's medal events this year.

Watch

The opening ceremony is set to be held today in the presence of Prince Charles and a full house of 30,000 spectators in Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the India’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony

When to watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony live?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 7 pm local time.

Where to watch the Commonwealth Game live?

The live telecast of the opening ceremony and the subsequent events of the CWG 2022 will be available on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels in India. DD Sports channel will also telecast all the events live.

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games online?

The online live streaming of the opening ceremony of the CWG 2022 will also be available on the Sony LIV app.