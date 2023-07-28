Bhuvneshwar Kumar sparks speculations after dropping 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

In his 10-year-long career, Bhuvneshwar stood as the second most successful bowler for India in the 20-over format. He has secured 90 wickets in 87 matches that he has played so far. He also holds a record of bowling the most number of maiden overs for India.

India seamer's Instagram bio update has triggered a lot of speculation about his cricketing future. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who last played for India in November 2022 in T20I in New Zealand changed his bio from 'Indian cricketer' to 'Indian'.

Kumar was dropped from the home series against NZ and Sri Lanka and he also failed to secure a spot in the Indian squad for the three ODIs against Australia. Bhuvneshwar's 2023 IPL outing was also underwhelming as he took 5 wickets with a strike rate of 28.80 and an average of 41.40.

While his move left Twitter into overdrive thinking if the pacer will not play his last game for the Indian side, Bhuvneshwar's Twitter bio still goes by the description 'Indian cricketer'.

This is how people on Twitter reacted to his Instagram bio change:

