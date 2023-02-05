English
homesports News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns 33 today: Records and achievements of the 'king of swing'

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 5, 2023 8:12:25 AM IST (Published)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his ODI debut in 2012 against Pakistan and ever since, he hasn’t looked back. He has played 121 ODIs, 87 T20 matches, and 21 Test matches.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, popularly known as Bhuvi, is one of India’s most talented pacers. He celebrates his 33rd birthday on February 5. He is often regarded as the king of swing and has shown ultimate progress in his career.

So far, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 121 ODIs, 87 T20 matches, and 21 Test matches in his international cricketing career.
Here’s a look at his records and achievements
Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored the highest runs by an Indian at number 10. He scored 38 runs against Australia in 2013.
ALSO READ: Who is Nooshin Al Khadeer, head coach of India’s victorious U-19 women's Cricket team?
He became the first Indian number 9 player to get three half-centuries in a single series.
He was the Purple Cap holder (the leading wicket-taker) in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL.
He is ranked 8th in the list of bowlers with outstanding bowling analyses in an innings in a Test match -- 4 runs for 8 wickets.
He is 2nd in the list of bowlers with the most maiden overs in an innings (Twenty20 Internationals) -- 2 maiden overs.
ALSO READ: India player Murali Vijay calls time on international cricket career
He is the 5th leading bowler with the most four-wickets-in-an-innings in the Twenty20 Internationals career -- 5 four-wicket hauls.
He is ranked 4th in the list of bowlers with outstanding bowling analyses in Twenty20 Internationals innings -- 5 runs for 4 wickets
He ranks 8th in the list of players with the most player-of-the-series in Twenty20 Internationals --3 awards.
He comes 9th in the list of bowlers who have the most balls bowled in a Twenty20 Internationals career with 1791 balls.
He is ranked 5th on the list of bowlers with the most runs conceded in One-Day Internationals innings (106 runs).
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
