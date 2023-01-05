Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill? The first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the English Premier League

The 37-year-old made his debut at the St. Mary’s Stadium in the premier league match between Southampton and Nottingham Forest. He follows in the footsteps of his father Jarnail Singh who was the first referee to wear a turban in English football.

Bhupinder Singh Gill became the first-ever Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate a game in the top-most tier of English football, the English Premier League (EPL) when he manned the line for the clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday, January 4.

The 37-year-old comes from a family with a rich refereeing heritage. His father Jarnail Singh officiated more than 150 English Football League (EFL) games between 2004 and 2010, he was the first referee to wear a turban in the professional game in England.

Bhupinder’s elder brother Sunny Singh Gill is the most senior referee of South Asian heritage in England. Earlier this season, Sunny became the first British South Asian referee since his father to officiate a League Two match when he took charge of Northampton vs Hartlepool in League Two.

Bhupinder a Physical Education teacher and father of two and is part of the Premier League’s Elite Referee Development Plan (ERDP) which was set up in early 2022 to improve standards of refereeing and help officials from under-represented backgrounds to break into the game’s highest levels.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Howard Webb the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s (PGMOL) chief refereeing officer said, “First and foremost, I'm delighted that Bhupinder has been given this appointment in the Premier League - for him as an individual, and for the recognition of the talented and dedicated official he is, having worked his way through the levels.”

The PGMOL is the body responsible for appointing Premier League officials, Webb said Bhupinder’s appointment will give Asian boys and girls the opportunity to “see somebody who looks like them doing something that they thought wasn't possible for them previously.”

He said, "Bhupinder's appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what's possible for people from different backgrounds.

“It's a great opportunity to use Bhupinder's expertise in the capacity as a role model, but also for us to have his ability as an official - because he's good at what he does. He's going to deliver a great performance in the same way that Sunny (his brother) does in the Football League."

Webb who officiated the 2010 World Cup final had previously worked in the same officiating crew as Bhupinder's father Jarnail in the EFL. Speaking about Bhupinder's father, Webb said, "His dad Jarnail was a legendary referee in our eyes, he was a great referee and a great friend. He was the first referee to wear a turban in the professional game, so he stood out and that puts pressure on you as a referee. He obviously pulled that off exceptionally well and was a great role model for people following on, including his sons Bhupinder and Sunny."

Speaking to the media post his appointment to the game, Bhupinder said, “This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey so far, but I'm not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to."

"Hopefully this is another moment to help inspire the next generation to sign up to a refereeing course and get into officiating," Singh Gill said.

"My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me."