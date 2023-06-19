Bhavani Devi scripts history, secures India's first-ever medal in the Asian Fencing Championships

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinals 14-15, but ensured India its maiden medal in the prestigious event. She had earlier stunned reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history.
C A Bhavani Devi recorded her name in the history books by winning India's first-ever medal in the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China. The 29-year-old clinched the bronze medal in the semifinal of the women's sabre event.
Misaki had won the women's sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships held in Cairo. It was Bhavani's first win over Misaki as she had lost all her matches against the Japanese in the past.
Road to the final
The 29-year-old Bhavani had received a bye in the round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round.Bhavani then upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals. Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated the athlete on her historic achievement.
"It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her. Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it's a big improvement," Mehta was quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI).
Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, exited in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: Jun 19, 2023 4:36 PM IST
