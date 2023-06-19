CNBC TV18
Bhavani Devi scripts history, secures India's first-ever medal in the Asian Fencing Championships

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 4:37:31 PM IST (Updated)

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova in a hard-fought semifinals 14-15, but ensured India its maiden medal in the prestigious event. She had earlier stunned reigning world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals to script history.

C A Bhavani Devi recorded her name in the history books by winning India's first-ever medal in the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China. The 29-year-old clinched the bronze medal in the semifinal of the women's sabre event.

