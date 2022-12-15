Bhaichung Bhutia turns 46: A look at the legendry footballer's top achievements and records

Bhaichung Bhutia, the former skipper of the country’s football team will celebrate his 46th birthday on December 15, 2022.

Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia is one of India's greatest sportspersons. Born in 1976 in the small village of Tinkitam in Sikkim, Bhutia holds numerous records, including the feat of becoming the first Indian to play and score in a professional football league in England. On his 46th birthday, December 15, let us take a look at interesting facts about him.

The legendary footballer left school at 16 and joined East Bengal, kickstarting his professional career in football.

Bhutia’s first professional appearance was for JCT Mills, which he led in 1996, and ended up being the National Football League’s top goal-scorer. Later in 1999, he made headlines by deciding to join Bury FC, a Manchester-based football club and became the second Indian footballer after Mohammed Salim to play in Europe.

Bhutia held the record of being the youngest international goal scorer for India at 18 years and 90 days until it was outdone by Jerry Ziesanga.

Bhutia joined Bury FC in 1999, becoming the first Indian professional footballer to play for an England-based football club.

Bhutia also holds the record for scoring the most individual goals (five goals) in a single match in domestic football.

He scored the first-ever hat-trick in a Kolkata Derby match between the clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

After setting a club goal-scoring record, he ended his playing career with East Bengal. He retired in 2003 with East Bengal having won the ASEAN Club Championship and two National Football League, two federations, over 15 Calcutta Football League, and other trophies. He captured the SAFF Championship, the Nehru Cup, and the AFC Challenge Cup for India in 2008, 2007, and 2009.

