Bet on Bumrah: The speedster bowling over fans and brands

Narratives define the movements and decisions of the masses in any walk of life. For years, the sight of a batter smashing the bowler for boundaries delighted impressionable youngsters. From Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar, to Virat Kohli in the present days, batters have hogged headlines and been the trendsetters for children across the country. However, that perception gradually began transforming when a promising pacer emerged from the hinterlands of Gujarat to star at iconic cricketing venues in all parts of the world.

Jasprit Bumrah, coming back from a year-long injury layoff, has a shot at being India’s first-ever fast-bowling superstar. While there have been stalwarts and Indian cricket in the past who have bowled Indian cricket to glory in the past, Bumrah has his unique impact which he has on a batters technique and temperament.

But, the Boom impact is not only limited to the pitch. Yes, batters have for long taken the pole position about securing lucrative commercial contracts and brand deals, promoting top-notch companies and developing an influence over the audiences through their off-field shenanigans in the past.

For reasons best attributed to a lack of ingenuity amongst the decision-makers, bowlers have been largely deprived of leadership responsibilities as well as any sort of brand commitments outside of cricket. Their entire focus is suggested to rest on keeping themselves fit and ready for the rigors of the international game. But, in an age when little separates athletes in terms of physical strength, new doors are being opened for them to connect with the masses in their unique way.

Bumrah is someone who stands outside the crop, with brands desiring that distinctiveness more than anything else. The mere fact that he has a unique bowling action but has still made that click in the biggest of competitions shows that he is no one-trick pony. Leading a bowling unit from the front has become the norm for whichever team he represents and that has automatically translated into him captaining the Indian side in his comeback tour to Ireland.

The brand world will be equally upbeat with his impending return to cricket. For years, bowlers received lesser attention in the form of endorsements but Bumrah has revolutionalised that facet in Indian cricket. The fact that he stands as the only pure bowler in BCCI’s A+ contract, says enough on his stature in Indian cricket. Currently, Bumrah’s brand portfolio boasts of 14 brands, which is expected to grow by close to 20 within the the next 8-12 months. Currently, he is the face for brands like Boomer, Performax, Thums Up, Unix, uppercase, Dream11, amongst others. According to industry sources, Bumrah’s per day fee for an endorsement contract varies between Rs. 1.5 – 2 crores.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent at RISE Worldwide, which manages Bumrah, says, “Jasprit Bumrah is not only a cricketer, he is an emotion for cricket fans in India and across the world. He embodies class, trust, belief and hope for fans, who believe that he can do the unthinkable and brands love that. In Jasprit, they have an icon, who connects instantly with the audience, and the fact that he resonates with people across generations, opens up an entire gamut of brand categories aiming to tie-up with him. A strong digital reach of over 25 million followers across platforms catalyses the brand interest for him. I think the next 12 months are going to be extremely exciting on and off-the-pitch for brand Bumrah.”

So proud of this side 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ayX5Y0Q2aL — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 23, 2023 His charisma, charm, and uber-cool social media persona earmark him as a bankable bet for any firm on the rise. Combine that with his seriously undeniable and terrific professional standards and brands have a player that has achieved unforeseen success at 29, yet has the sky to aim for in the coming years. His charisma, charm, and uber-cool social media persona earmark him as a bankable bet for any firm on the rise. Combine that with his seriously undeniable and terrific professional standards and brands have a player that has achieved unforeseen success at 29, yet has the sky to aim for in the coming years.

For starters, he embodies some of the foremost qualities that companies look for in a public face. He is trustworthy, which can be estimated from the significant reliance that both his franchise and the national team have laid on him. Whatever may be the challenge, Bumrah is tasked to get the job done in the most crucial of junctures of any game. Backed by impeccable skill and diligent work ethics, Bumrah has gained the faith of both the team management and fans to emerge triumphant from precarious positions time and again.

He is an instant hit amongst the fans, owing to his amiable and affable nature. A man of few words, his admirable on-field performances coupled with a spotless off-field record make him an extremely endearing and likable character. Chants of ‘Bumrah, Bumrah’ reverberate across massive stadiums and supporters go berserk celebrating deliveries where he sends the stumps cartwheeling behind the batter. Moreover, his embracement of an eccentric action sprouts curiosity among young kids picking up the sport. Visuals of teenagers trying to imitate Bumrah’s style of bowling are a common sight in the famed maidans of Mumbai. The sheer unconventionality of the same piques the interest of viewers and sets him apart as someone special in the eyes of a brand.

There is an inevitable aura of coolness attached to Bumrah as well. He is not your typical pacer who makes fast bowling seem like the work of a daily wager on the field. Not once would one see him complain about being overstaffed with responsibilities, shouldering the task of an entire bowling unit on tracks where only he can be the point of difference between the two teams. Bumrah really does enjoy his craft.

He puts a lot of thought behind it. He is exceptionally determined to build up his physical strength and agility to bring about longevity in his career. But more than anything, he inspires people to take up fast bowling, donning a wide smile after every wicket and sharing a light moment with teammates now and then. He is quite literally the antithesis of the conventional fast bowler, who rages with anger at every opposition. Rarely does he sledge, but still possesses an indomitable competitive spirit that makes him a force to reckon with. This fine blend of controlled combativeness coupled with a pleasant exterior makes Bumrah a cricketer adorned with the best qualities of both worlds.

Showered with faith and affection, along with his peerless cricketing skills and sharp tactical acumen ensure that Bumrah remains in the picture to become the Indian captain in the long run. He has had a taste of leadership in the red-ball format in the fifth Test of the bilateral series between India and England in 2022. The series against Ireland allows him to quite literally spearhead a team of promising youngsters and assert a dominant and attractive brand of Indian cricket in the shortest format of international cricket.

Bumrah is already perceived widely as a thoughtful, articulate, and introspective individual who can be a leader amongst men. He has already cemented his status and stature on the field with his stocks simultaneously being on the rise away from the pitch as well. The added feather of India's captaincy will certainly make him one of the hottest propositions in world cricket. When Bumrah broke through the ranks in the IPL in 2013, it was clear that he was always destined for great things. Nearing 30, he will be entering a phase of his career where most cricketers find their best successes in. The body and the mind interlink and amalgam together with perfection at this age and thus sets up the platform for any player to thrive exponentially in the sport. The message for the cricketing and corporate ecosystem in the world is clear – Bet on Bumrah!