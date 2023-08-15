If Stokes doesn't skip the IPL season, he will have to spend five months in India, as India and England indulge in a five-match test series that starts on January 25 and ends in the month of March.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to make a comeback from his retirement for the upcoming IC World Cup 2023. However, it would happen at the cost of missing the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the reports in The Telegraph, Ben Stokes is prepared to make a U-turn and reverse his one-day international retirement to strengthen his team in India this year. "Even if it means missing out on next season's Indian Premier League. The England Test captain now appears willing to play World Cup if he is asked by white-ball captain Jos Buttler," read the report.

"While concern lingers over Stokes's knee which might require operation at some stage, Telegraph Sport understands that he would be prepared to miss next season's IPL if he needed a gap in his schedule to help him recover."

"Stokes is likely to bat in the middle order for the England ODI side. Amid fears of how much bowling he could do, England is prepared to pick him as a specialist batsman, replicating the role he performed at stages during this summer's Ashes series," the report stated.

Stokes had hung up his boots from ODI cricket in 2022 as he looked to manage workload after having assumed England's Test captaincy. However, the team's white-ball coach Matthew Mott has repeatedly maintained that they are hopeful of the all-rounder returning to the setup for the quadrennial tournament. Stokes starred significantly in England's victory in the tournament in 2019, scoring 465 runs and scalping seven dismissals in 11 games in the competition.