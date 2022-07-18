Ben Stokes set to retire from ODIs, remains committed to Tests and T20 cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from One Day Internationals (ODI) following England's first match against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England are hosting South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is.

Stokes who was appointed as the skipper of England's Test side earlier this year took to Twitter and said that playing all three formats was "just unsustainable for me now".

Stokes however remains committed to playing Tests and T20 cricket.

"I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to T20 format", the all-rounder further added.

Stokes made his ODI debut for England against Ireland in 2011. Since then he has played 104 ODIs and scored 2919 runs and picked 74 wickets.

One of Stokes' most memorable performances in 50-over cricket came in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup where his unbeaten 84 helped England lift the World Cup trophy for the first time.

Stokes is the second member of England's World Cup-winning squad to announce retirement from ODIs. In June, England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan too retired from all forms of cricket.

