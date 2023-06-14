Ben Stokes messaged me asking for Ashes, I responded with 'lol' says Moeen Ali

In a recent press meet, Ali narrated the entire conversation that he had with England Test captain Ben Stokes before the highly anticipated Ashes 2023.

Moeen Ali makes a comeback to the England squad for the Ashes 2023 series. In a recent press meet, Ali narrated the entire conversation that he had with England Test captain Ben Stokes before the highly anticipated Ashes 2023.

The message flashing on Moeen Ali’s mobile phone was simple and to the point. “Ashes?” It came from England captain Ben Stokes, after knowing that his premier spinner — Jack Leach — was likely to miss the entire test series against Australia because of a back injury and was on the lookout for a replacement.

Ali’s first response? “LOL.” The news of Leach's absence was quickly confirmed so Ali thought about it and realized how much fun it would be to play for England again given the team’s new-found attacking approach under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. This was also the Ashes, he said to himself, the biggest test series in cricket.