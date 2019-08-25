Sports
Ben Stokes leads England to stunning win in Ashes 3rd test
Updated : August 25, 2019 09:08 PM IST
Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362-9 in its second innings in its chase of 359.
Allrounder Stokes finished with 11 fours and eight sixes in one of the greatest innings by an England batter.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more