Ben Stokes leads England to stunning win in Ashes 3rd test

Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley.

Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362-9 in its second innings in its chase of 359.

Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and survived an easy runout and lbw decision close to the end. Allrounder Stokes finished with 11 fours and eight sixes in one of the greatest innings by an England batter.