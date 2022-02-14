Beijing Games: Olympic champion Jamie Anderson says bubble life has taken a toll

Olympic champion Jamie Anderson says life in Beijing's pandemic bubble has been difficult for her mental health, leaving her a little bit tapped out and excited to go home. The American snowboarder failed to qualify for the finals in women's big air Monday.

She said the Beijing Games have been a draining slog for her and her teammates. “We've been here for so long and I feel like our whole crew is just over it," Anderson said. "Just barely hanging on by a fricking strand of hair. Just like, tired of the food, homesick, tired of the pressure.”

The 31-year-old Anderson came to China a two-time defending champion in slopestyle and won silver in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She finished ninth trying to defend her slopestyle titles last week, then said on Instagram that she straight up couldn't handle the pressure and that her mental health and clarity just hasn't been on par.

Anderson says she's not ready to retire, but she's not sure what's next for her as far as competitive snowboarding. She plans to take some time and free ride, then reset and see how she feels.