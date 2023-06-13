'BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy,' says Sourav Ganguly after India's WTC final loss

Virat Kohli had relinquished captaincy in a sudden move after India got done with the Test series in South Africa late in 2021. The Indian side had taken a 1-0 lead after the first game but lost twice in a row to give away that advantage. Prior to that, Kohli had given up T20I captaincy and also stepped down from the leadership role at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a bid to recover from his faltering form with the bat at that point in time.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has opened up on Virat Kohli stepping down from Test captaincy after a 2-1 series loss against South Africa in December 2021.

Ganguly revealed that Kohli’s resignation came as a shocker to the BCCI and that only the 34-year-old can explain the rationale behind his move. The ex-cricket administrator mentioned that the board had to take a just call regarding Kohli’s replacement at that time and Rohit Sharma was thus found to be the best-suited candidate for the same.

“BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time,” Ganguly told Aaj Tak after India’s 209-run loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Speculations were rife that Kohli had run into a tussle with the Ganguly-headed BCCI and that the board forced his move back then. Former chief selector Chetan Sharma revealed in a sting operation earlier this year that Kohli believed that Ganguly was to be blamed for removing him from ODI captaincy ahead of the aforementioned South Africa series.

Hence, in Sharma’s words, Kohli decided to hit back at the ex-BCCI president in an explosive press conference before the team left for South Africa. That move ended up backfiring on the star batsman and he had to give up leadership in all three roles accordingly, as recounted by the former India pacer.