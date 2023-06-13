'BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy,' says Sourav Ganguly after India's WTC final loss

Virat Kohli had relinquished captaincy in a sudden move after India got done with the Test series in South Africa late in 2021. The Indian side had taken a 1-0 lead after the first game but lost twice in a row to give away that advantage. Prior to that, Kohli had given up T20I captaincy and also stepped down from the leadership role at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a bid to recover from his faltering form with the bat at that point in time.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has opened up on Virat Kohli stepping down from Test captaincy after a 2-1 series loss against South Africa in December 2021.

Ganguly revealed that Kohli’s resignation came as a shocker to the BCCI and that only the 34-year-old can explain the rationale behind his move. The ex-cricket administrator mentioned that the board had to take a just call regarding Kohli’s replacement at that time and Rohit Sharma was thus found to be the best-suited candidate for the same.

Also Read: