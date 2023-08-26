BCCI urges Virat Kohli and other players to avoid sharing 'confidential matters' online

BCCI urges players to avoid putting out confidential matters on social media. As the players are undergoing the preparatory camp at ALur in Bangalore, they had their fitness test scheduled before the Asia Cup starts.

The warning came in just a few minutes after, Virat Kohli's Yo-Yo test post on Instagram stories. After passing the test, the ace cricketer posted the result on his social media platform. “The happiness of finishing the Yo-Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.,” Kohli had posted on Instagram.

According to The Indian Express reports, BCCI took immediate action on this situation and issued a statement saying, “Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to a breach of contract clause.

Yo-Yo test scores

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul (thigh) and middle order batter Iyer (back) returned from injuries to join the 17-member squad led by Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug. 30.

While Iyer's return is expected to end India's search for a set batter at number four, Rahul's ability to bat anywhere in the top and middle order, as well as his glovework, make him a limited-overs asset.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/yiGQ6VRdHO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2023

With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah having made a successful comeback from back surgery in the current T20 series in Ireland, India have now gathered all their frontline players ahead of the World Cup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said it was a "no-brainer" that the 17-member squad picked for the Asia Cup pretty much included the 15 who would play in the World Cup from October to November.

Virat Kohli during the practice session today. pic.twitter.com/EVYCkdqsuK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2023

"A few important guys are coming back from injuries and I hope all goes well for them," Agarkar said in a press conference called by the Indian board, which usually announces squads in terse statements without explaining inclusions and omissions. "Shreyas has been declared fit, but Rahul has suffered a niggle though we are expecting him to be fit for the second or third game in the Asia Cup."

Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept. 2 at Pallekele.

