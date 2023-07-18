BCCI unhappy with CAB announcing ticket prices for the ODI World Cup games to be played at Eden Gardens

1 Min Read
The BCCI is yet to officially announce the sale of the World Cup tickets. The ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 and will culminate on November 19. The 48 matches of the tournament are spread across 10 cities and 10 venues.
The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, is unhappy with Cricket Association of Bengal.
According to a report dated July 18 published on telegraphindia.com the Indian cricket board is unhappy with the CAB because the state association decided to announce the ticket prices of the ICC ODI World Cup games to be played at Eden Gardens.
The move by CAB has irked the top officials of the BCCI.
The report states that the former CAB and BCCI top-boss Sourav Ganguly visited the Eden on Monday. During his visit Ganguly was quoted saying: "This is totally the CAB’s jurisdiction. They’ll deal with it", when asked if he had any suggestions for the state association.
The report further quotes a senior CAB officer who said: “Sourav was here mainly to know how Eden Gardens’ renovation was going, while we also discussed aboutstadium upgradation.”
The BCCI is yet to officially announce the sale of the World Cup tickets.
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 and will culminate on November 19. The 48 matches of the tournament are spread across 10 cities and 10 venues.
Also Read: Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read