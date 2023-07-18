BCCI unhappy with CAB announcing ticket prices for the ODI World Cup games to be played at Eden Gardens

CNBC TV18
1 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 12:52:59 PM IST (Published)

The BCCI is yet to officially announce the sale of the World Cup tickets. The ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 and will culminate on November 19. The 48 matches of the tournament are spread across 10 cities and 10 venues.

The Indian cricket board, the BCCI, is unhappy with Cricket Association of Bengal.

According to a report dated July 18 published on telegraphindia.com the Indian cricket board is unhappy with the CAB because the state association decided to announce the ticket prices of the ICC ODI World Cup games to be played at Eden Gardens.
The move by CAB has irked the top officials of the BCCI.
The report states that the former CAB and BCCI top-boss Sourav Ganguly visited the Eden on Monday. During his visit Ganguly was quoted saying: "This is totally the CAB’s jurisdiction. They’ll deal with it", when asked if he had any suggestions for the state association.
The report further quotes a senior CAB officer who said: “Sourav was here mainly to know how Eden Gardens’ renovation was going, while we also discussed aboutstadium upgradation.”
The BCCI is yet to officially announce the sale of the World Cup tickets.
The ICC Men's ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 and will culminate on November 19. The 48 matches of the tournament are spread across 10 cities and 10 venues.
