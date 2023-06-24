BCCI to send separate men and women cricket teams for Asian Games: Reports

According to the latest development, the men's team will comprise of B squad as the main team will be playing the ICC 50-over world cup at home. Cricket was part of two editions of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India didn't participate back then. Earlier, BCCI had cited prior commitments as the reason to not enter the men's and women's teams in the mega event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to field their men's and women's teams at the Asian Games where the sport will be played in 20 overs format.

The Asian Games is to be held in China’s Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, while the ICC World Cup runs from October 5 to November 23. The BCCI will be forwarding the list of players to the Indian Olympic Association before June 30.

According to Indian Express, India’s chef de mission for the Asian Games, Bhupender Bajwa had said that India had entries in all sports except one – cricket (team) isn’t going. “They said they are preoccupied. We sent around 3-4 emails to them but when we had to send entries to the organisers, they said they won’t go", he said.

Meanwhile, BCCI has formally invited applications to fill the post of national selection committee chairman vacated by the former pacer Chetan Sharma. The last date for submitting an application is June 30, and it is expected that the new selection committee member would be a part of the panel that will pick the squad for the Ireland series, and before that, he is likely to watch the Deodhar Trophy Inter-Zonal competition.

The criteria are no different from earlier years as one needs to play either seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches with five years of retirement from active cricket. Chetan's committee was sacked after the T20 World Cup debacle but he reapplied and was reappointed when the new panel took over in December last year.

However, the sting operation made his position untenable and he was asked to resign after most members of the Indian team didn't want to sit across the table with him."Technically, Chetan can apply if he wants to as he had resigned. Obviously, whether he would apply or not is a big question but rules can't stop him from applying once again," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)