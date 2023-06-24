CNBC TV18
BCCI to send separate men and women cricket teams for Asian Games: Reports

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 2:03:35 PM IST (Published)

According to the latest development, the men's team will comprise of B squad as the main team will be playing the ICC 50-over world cup at home. Cricket was part of two editions of the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India didn't participate back then. Earlier, BCCI had cited prior commitments as the reason to not enter the men's and women's teams in the mega event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming to field their men's and women's teams at the Asian Games where the sport will be played in 20 overs format.

According to the latest development, the men's team will comprise of B squad as the main team will be playing the ICC 50-over world cup at home.
