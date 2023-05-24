BCCI to plant 500 trees for every dot ball in IPL playoffs

According to media reports BCCI aims to distribute trees widely covering different regions of the country. A total of 34 dot balls were bowled in the CSK innings of their IPL 2023 Playoff match against GT.

The playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun which kicked off between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. During the day, for every dot ball, the icon was changed from a dot to a tree graphic, which garnered a lot of curiosity, especially among social media users.

It was later clarified on air by the commentators that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has pledged to plant 500 trees for each dot ball that will be played in Playoff matches. That was the reason the graphic display of dot balls was replaced by a tree.

According to media reports BCCI aims to distribute trees widely covering different regions of the country. A total of 34 dot balls were bowled in the CSK innings of their IPL 2023 Playoff match against GT.