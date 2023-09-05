BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presents World Cup golden ticket to actor Amitabh Bachchan

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented the ICC Men's World Cup golden ticket to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and shared the picture on social media platform X saying that BCCI wanted to honour the superstar's love for cricket.

"Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the Superstar of the Millennium Bachchan. A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all. We're thrilled to have him join us for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," wrote BCCI on its official X handle.

Golden ticket for our golden icons! BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan.A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support… pic.twitter.com/CKqKTsQG2F— BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2023 Back in 2011, after India won the World Cup, the actor marched on the streets of Mumbai along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya to celebrate. Back in 2011, after India won the World Cup, the actor marched on the streets of Mumbai along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya to celebrate.

"Nothing is impossible when Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Dhoni are present at one place. Me superstitious about watching match because we lose... but after 33 for 2, don't know why sat in front of TV, till the six from Dhoni. It's like we just won our independence. Incredible Incredible. Its madness outside. Just back from driving out into the millions on the streets, sitting on the roof of my car with Abhishek and Aishwarya, screaming and waving the Tricolor... unbelievable. We won! We are the World Champions !Yeeeeeeaaaahhh!!" he had wrotten on X (Back then it was called Twitter).

India announced the World Cup squad today and Wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, whose fitness is under the scanner, was on Tuesday named in India's 15-member World Cup squad as the selectors drafted in seven batters and four allrounders for the tournament.

Rahul has been out of action for months due to a hamstring injury. He is part of the ongoing Asia Cup but is yet to feature in a match. His comeback was delayed due to a niggle he suffered ahead of Asia Cup.

"There were a couple of fitness issues we had but all three players have come back, KL is looking good. We feel this squad gives us the best balance for this World Cup," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

"KL looked really good there but picked up a niggle just before the Asia Cup. He has gotten over it. He is an important player for us and we are happy to have him." Hardik Pandya was named the vice captain of the Indian squad. Pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-handed rookie Tilak Varma, who are part of the Asia Cup squad, could not make the cut.

The marquee ICC tournament will begin on October 5 with a clash between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. India play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)