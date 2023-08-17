BCCI secretary Jay Shah held a private meeting with Rahul Dravid in Miami; Asia Cup, WC in focus: Report

Whilst the agenda of the aforementioned meeting is not mentioned in the report, it is assumed that discussions over India’s preparations in the upcoming two mega tournaments must have been on the cards.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah held a private meeting with Indian national team head coach Rahul Dravid in Miami ahead of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies earlier this month. Shah was in the United States of America (USA) on a personal visit and was stationed in a different hotel than the Indian team.

However, Dravid drove down to meet him in an interaction that lasted for nearly two hours. There is more than what meets the eye with regard to this meeting, Cricbuzz reports . The timing of the same is raising a lot of eyebrows, considering that the Indian team is on the cusp of critical competitions such as the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup later this year. Dravid’s tenure with the national team has been far from satisfactory, with India having faced crushing defeats in both ICC as well as bilateral competitions.

The Men in Blue have lost the ODI and Test series in South Africa, lost an ODI series to Bangladesh and Australia, and were also defeated in the recent T20I series by the West Indies. They were dealt with a humiliating loss by England in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year. That was followed by a loss to Pat Cummins’ men in the summit clash of the World Test Championship (WTC) at The Oval in June.